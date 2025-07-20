Mangaluru Business Fraudster Roshan Saldanha Arrested

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Mangaluru, has been apprehended and placed in judicial custody amid accusations of defrauding businessmen across several states of crores of rupees.

After his arrest earlier this week, numerous FIRs have been filed against Saldanha, predominantly related to financial scams. The police produced him in court, leading to a judicial custody order. The Mangaluru South police are delving into cases involving substantial sums of Rs 11 crore and Rs 2 crore, with new complaints emerging.

A Maharashtra businessman reported a Rs 5 crore transfer to Saldanha on July 16, while an Assam businessman reported a Rs 20 lakh loss on July 17. Authorities have instructed banks to freeze Saldanha's accounts, and further custody may be sought by Chitradurga police for a separate Rs 40 crore fraud case. Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy anticipates further interrogation. Additionally, a Malaysian woman found at Saldanha's home during the arrest is being processed for repatriation, with no alleged involvement in the fraud.