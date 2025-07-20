School Scandal: Van Driver Arrested in Child Rape Case

The arrest of a van driver linked to a private school has shocked the community after being accused of raping a four-year-old student. Identified as Arif, aged 25, the suspect faces serious charges including those under the POCSO Act and laws addressing atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Sources indicate that the victim's mother had previously alerted school authorities about the driver's behavior, yet no action was taken by the administration, despite her warnings. This oversight has raised questions about the school's accountability and safeguarding protocols.

The Indiranagar Police Station has confirmed that the accused has been remanded in custody as investigations continue. The school manager, Sandeep Kumar, is also under scrutiny. The local police are urging anyone with further information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.

