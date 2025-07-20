School Scandal: Van Driver Arrested in Child Rape Case
A van driver working for a private school was arrested for the rape of a four-year-old girl. The arrest followed a complaint by the mother, who had previously informed the school authorities. The investigation, involving school managers and other staff, is ongoing as legal processes intensify.
- Country:
- India
The arrest of a van driver linked to a private school has shocked the community after being accused of raping a four-year-old student. Identified as Arif, aged 25, the suspect faces serious charges including those under the POCSO Act and laws addressing atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
Sources indicate that the victim's mother had previously alerted school authorities about the driver's behavior, yet no action was taken by the administration, despite her warnings. This oversight has raised questions about the school's accountability and safeguarding protocols.
The Indiranagar Police Station has confirmed that the accused has been remanded in custody as investigations continue. The school manager, Sandeep Kumar, is also under scrutiny. The local police are urging anyone with further information to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says tariff letters to 12 countries signed, going out Monday
UPDATE 1-Trump says tariff letters to 12 countries signed, going out Monday
WTO Flags Record Tariff Surge as Global Trade Tensions Escalate in 2025
South Korea-U.S. Relations: Diplomatic Discussions on Tariffs and Security
Japan and U.S. Negotiations: Tariff Talks Intensify