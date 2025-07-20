Left Menu

Haryana's OBC Community Celebrates BJP's Inclusive Growth

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed commitment to accelerating state development under a BJP governance, with emphasis on uplifting the OBC community. Addressing the community, he highlighted welfare schemes and merit-based recruitment, asserting that the government remains dedicated to inclusive progress, guided by national leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has vowed that his government will leave no stone unturned in speeding up the state's development as it enters its third consecutive term of BJP rule. Addressing the OBC community, Saini acknowledged their gratitude for various welfare schemes aimed at their upliftment.

The chief minister pointed out that previous administrations had left OBC-reserved vacancies unfilled, whereas the current government has appointed capable professors, doctors, and engineers from the community, underscoring the shift to merit-based recruitment.

Further emphasizing his government's inclusive agenda, Saini said Haryana is witnessing transformative changes in education and employment sectors, guided by national leaders. Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa and Rajya Sabha MP Ramchander Jangra also praised the government's efforts in removing previous discrimination and following the path of historic leaders like Jyotiba Phule and Deendayal Upadhyaya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

