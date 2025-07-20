Left Menu

Split Verdict in Jharkhand High Court Over 2013 Maoist Attack

The Jharkhand High Court delivered a split verdict on appeals against the death sentence for two Maoists involved in the 2013 attack that killed six police personnel. Justice Mukhopadhyay favored acquittal due to unreliable eyewitness testimony, while Justice Prasad upheld the sentence and ordered compensation to victims' families.

Ranchi | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:53 IST
In a significant legal development, the Jharkhand High Court's division bench issued a split verdict concerning the appeals against the death sentences of two individuals accused of orchestrating a deadly attack on a police contingent in 2013. This ambush led to the tragic loss of six officers, including Pakur SP Amarjit Balihar.

Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay, expressing doubts over the credibility of eyewitness accounts, suggested overturning the death penalty verdict. Simultaneously, Justice Sanjay Prasad supported maintaining the original sentence, emphasizing the gravity of the crime and the need for justice for the fallen police officers.

The complex legal proceedings, steeped in contentious evidence evaluation, have led to further judicial review as the case now moves to the Chief Justice of the High Court for additional deliberations, highlighting ongoing disputes in the interpretation of law and evidence in high-profile cases.

