Security Forces Foil Maoist Plot with IED Recovery in Jharkhand
Security forces recovered 14 IEDs planted by Maoists in a Jharkhand forest to disrupt an anti-Naxal operation. A joint team from CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and local police made the discovery, including a hand grenade and explosive materials, which were defused on site by the bomb disposal squad.
In a significant security operation, forces successfully recovered 14 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by Maoists on Sunday in a forested area on the Jharkhand border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts.
West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan disclosed that a crucial intelligence tip-off had revealed the presence of the explosives, intended to disrupt ongoing anti-Naxal operations in the region. The explosives were discovered in the forest near the Toklo and Kuchai police stations.
A collaborative team, comprising personnel from the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar, and armed police from both districts, conducted the operation. Alongside the IEDs, the team also found a country-made hand grenade, ammonium nitrate powder, and a steel container, all of which were safely defused by the bomb disposal squad.
