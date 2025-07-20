Left Menu

Digital Revolution in Himachal Pradesh: Revolutionizing Revenue Records

Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Lok Adalats have addressed over 4 lakh grievances by incorporating modern technology, simplifying processes, and digitizing records. The state's initiatives include a paperless registration system and amendments to accelerate revenue cases, providing significant relief to landowners and streamlining administrative procedures.

Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Lok Adalats have successfully resolved over 4 lakh grievances in two-and-a-half years, according to a state government spokesperson. The initiative emphasizes bringing redressal closer to people's homes through localized forums at tehsil and sub-tehsil levels, effectively addressing revenue-related issues.

The revenue department has achieved significant milestones, executing over 3 lakh mutations, thousands of partitions, and demarcations. Embracing technological advances, 90% of village maps are now on the Bhu-Naksha portal, and essential records like Bhu-Aadhar and land accounts are increasingly linked with Aadhaar numbers for better management.

Further strides include the amendment of the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1954, fostering a paperless land registration system called 'My Deed,' and introducing e-Rojnamacha for better governance. These new measures aim to expedite case handling, simplify record formats, and enhance efficiency in monitoring field operations.

