Kolkata Airport Hosts Successful Counter-Hijack and Terror Drill

The National Security Guard and Airports Authority of India conducted a joint counter-hijack and counter-terrorist exercise at Kolkata airport. This exercise simulated a hijack and hostage scenario, testing the response and coordination of various security agencies. The operation concluded successfully, rescuing all hostages and neutralizing simulated threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:47 IST
A joint counter-hijack and counter-terrorist exercise took place at Kolkata Airport, organized by the National Security Guard (NSG) in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The exercise lasted from Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.

The comprehensive drill involved simulating a hijack scenario with an A320 aircraft. Emergency interventions were carried out by multiple security agencies to assess their preparedness against complex threats. The situation included a mock hijack and a terrorist attack at AAI offices.

All participating agencies, including the ATC, CISF, and NSG, succeeded in neutralizing threats and rescuing hostages, showing high-level coordination and effective response. This drill reaffirms the readiness of Indian authorities to handle security crises at airports.

