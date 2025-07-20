Heroic Rescue Amidst Horror: The Puri Kidnapping Case

In a harrowing incident in Odisha's Puri district, Dukshishyam Senapati became an unlikely savior for a 15-year-old girl who had been kidnapped and set on fire by three assailants. The girl, engulfed in flames, reached Senapati's home, pleading for help.

Senapati, alongside his wife, swiftly doused the flames and provided her immediate relief. The traumatized teenager recounted that she was abducted by three men with covered faces and was set ablaze near the Bhargavi riverbank. Senapati contacted her family and sought urgent medical attention, despite delays in ambulance arrival.

This shocking crime has left the village gripped with fear, prompting calls for swift justice. The girl is currently receiving treatment for severe burns, highlighting the urgent need for heightened safety measures in the region.