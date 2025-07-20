Mizoram's Silent Crisis: Unmasking Illegal Alcohol Consumption

Mizoram is grappling with a critical issue as at least 49 individuals have succumbed to alcohol-related complications between January and June this year, reports a senior official.

Despite strict regulations under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, prohibiting manufacture and sale, the illegal trade persists, said Excise and Narcotics department Commissioner Z Lalhmangaiha.

The government is enhancing measures, including nightly patrols and venue inspections, to stem the flow of illicit alcohol and maintain social order in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)