Mizoram's Silent Crisis: Unmasking Illegal Alcohol Consumption
At least 49 people, including five women, have died from alcohol-related complications in Mizoram this year. Despite the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, illegal brewing and import continue. The government intensifies efforts, with the Excise and Narcotics department conducting inspections and night patrolling to combat the issue.
Updated: 20-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 22:12 IST
Mizoram is grappling with a critical issue as at least 49 individuals have succumbed to alcohol-related complications between January and June this year, reports a senior official.
Despite strict regulations under the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, prohibiting manufacture and sale, the illegal trade persists, said Excise and Narcotics department Commissioner Z Lalhmangaiha.
The government is enhancing measures, including nightly patrols and venue inspections, to stem the flow of illicit alcohol and maintain social order in the state.
