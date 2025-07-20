Uttar Pradesh Police Offers Cash Rewards for Arrest of 21 Absconders
The Uttar Pradesh Police announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of 21 absconding individuals, including advocates and political workers. The list includes 12 targets with Rs 20,000 rewards each, wanted for crimes like cheating and forgery. Rewards for three absconding women were also declared.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday declared cash rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 for information that leads to the capture of 21 absconding individuals, which includes three women, officials reported.
A separate catalog of the absconders, among whom are advocates and political workers, has been issued, as per official sources.
According to the police, Rs 20,000 rewards are announced for 12 key targets, wanted for serious offenses such as cheating and forgery. The absconding women Vibha Sachan, Kamini Tripathi, and Priti Singh have similar allegations hanging over them.
