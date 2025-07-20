Police Clamp Down on Religious Conversion in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, eight individuals, including one woman, were detained over alleged involvement in religious conversions. Police discovered religious materials and arrested the group following claims that they were enticing locals to convert to Christianity. Legal actions were initiated under the state's conversion laws.
In a significant crackdown, eight individuals, including a female suspect, were apprehended on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh over accusations of participating in religious conversions, law enforcement authorities reported.
Acting upon a discreet tip, police led by Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai executed a search operation in Kachha Dube Ka Purwa village, situated under Jethwara police jurisdiction, ultimately capturing the alleged culprits. The team seized various religious paraphernalia, including posters, a wooden cross, and literature pertinent to the Christian faith, officials disclosed.
The investigation stemmed from accusations that this group of individuals was coercing locals to embrace Christianity. Those detained are identified as Ramchandra Verma, Rajendra Verma, Ram Sanehi Saroj, Ashok Saroj, Surendra alias Kallu Saroj, Mukesh Kumar Saroj, and Sunil Saroj. An unnamed female was also apprehended. Charges have been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, according to police statements.
