Ecuadorian Gang Leader 'Fito' Faces U.S. Justice

Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, an Ecuadorean gang leader known as 'Fito,' is scheduled to appear in a U.S. federal court on Monday to plead not guilty to accusations of international drug and weapons trafficking, according to his attorney.

Macias, who leads the notorious Los Choneros gang, was removed from an Ecuadorian prison early Sunday and transferred to U.S. authorities. While neither U.S. nor Ecuadorian officials have confirmed his extradition, flight records indicate a U.S. government aircraft departed Guayaquil post-2 p.m. local time.

Under Macias' leadership, the U.S. Department of Justice claims Los Choneros perpetrated violence against law enforcement, political figures, and civilians, exacerbating corruption and overcrowding in Ecuadorian prisons. President Daniel Noboa, who spearheaded a successful referendum on extraditing citizens, is committed to combating escalating crime rates.