Left Menu

Ecuadorian Gang Leader 'Fito' Faces U.S. Justice

Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, known as 'Fito', will plead not guilty to charges of drug and weapons trafficking in a U.S. federal court. Head of the Los Choneros gang, Macias was recently extradited from Ecuador, where the government struggles with prison corruption and gang influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 03:59 IST
Ecuadorian Gang Leader 'Fito' Faces U.S. Justice

Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar, an Ecuadorean gang leader known as 'Fito,' is scheduled to appear in a U.S. federal court on Monday to plead not guilty to accusations of international drug and weapons trafficking, according to his attorney.

Macias, who leads the notorious Los Choneros gang, was removed from an Ecuadorian prison early Sunday and transferred to U.S. authorities. While neither U.S. nor Ecuadorian officials have confirmed his extradition, flight records indicate a U.S. government aircraft departed Guayaquil post-2 p.m. local time.

Under Macias' leadership, the U.S. Department of Justice claims Los Choneros perpetrated violence against law enforcement, political figures, and civilians, exacerbating corruption and overcrowding in Ecuadorian prisons. President Daniel Noboa, who spearheaded a successful referendum on extraditing citizens, is committed to combating escalating crime rates.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025