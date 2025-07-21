Fiery Crash at San Jose Post Office
A suspect was arrested after crashing into a San Jose post office, sparking a fire that engulfed the building. Responding emergency crews contained the blaze with no reported injuries. The investigation is led by federal postal inspectors. The incident occurred in a strip mall south of downtown.
Authorities have arrested a suspect following a dramatic incident where a vehicle plowed into a post office in San Jose, California, early Sunday, resulting in a fire that engulfed the structure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
According to a joint statement from the San Jose police and fire departments, emergency crews responded to the strip mall location south of downtown around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle embedded in the post office, which ignited a massive fire consuming the entire building.
It took approximately fifty firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish the flames. Images shared by the fire department revealed a charred vehicle resting amidst the ruins of the one-story structure. The federal postal inspectors are set to lead the investigation as additional details are still awaited.
(With inputs from agencies.)
