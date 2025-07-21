Left Menu

Fiery Crash at San Jose Post Office

A suspect was arrested after crashing into a San Jose post office, sparking a fire that engulfed the building. Responding emergency crews contained the blaze with no reported injuries. The investigation is led by federal postal inspectors. The incident occurred in a strip mall south of downtown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 21-07-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 06:20 IST
Fiery Crash at San Jose Post Office
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities have arrested a suspect following a dramatic incident where a vehicle plowed into a post office in San Jose, California, early Sunday, resulting in a fire that engulfed the structure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to a joint statement from the San Jose police and fire departments, emergency crews responded to the strip mall location south of downtown around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle embedded in the post office, which ignited a massive fire consuming the entire building.

It took approximately fifty firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish the flames. Images shared by the fire department revealed a charred vehicle resting amidst the ruins of the one-story structure. The federal postal inspectors are set to lead the investigation as additional details are still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

