Fiery Crash at San Jose Post Office

Authorities have arrested a suspect following a dramatic incident where a vehicle plowed into a post office in San Jose, California, early Sunday, resulting in a fire that engulfed the structure. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

According to a joint statement from the San Jose police and fire departments, emergency crews responded to the strip mall location south of downtown around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle embedded in the post office, which ignited a massive fire consuming the entire building.

It took approximately fifty firefighters an hour and a half to extinguish the flames. Images shared by the fire department revealed a charred vehicle resting amidst the ruins of the one-story structure. The federal postal inspectors are set to lead the investigation as additional details are still awaited.

