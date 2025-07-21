Left Menu

South Korea Explores New Avenues for North Korean Relations

The South Korean government is assessing strategies to enhance relations with North Korea. A Unification Ministry spokesperson, Koo Byung-sam, remarked on potential plans like permitting individual tours, although he did not comment on specific matters. This comes after media speculations about South Korea's approach to bolstering inter-Korean ties.

South Korea is evaluating various strategies to strengthen ties with its northern neighbor as per a Unification Ministry statement released Monday.

Reacting to media reports, a ministry spokesperson noted that the government is considering initiatives such as allowing individual tours to North Korea to improve diplomatic relations.

Koo Byung-sam, the spokesperson, refrained from providing details on specific issues, indicating a careful approach toward media speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

