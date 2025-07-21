Manhattan Park Shooting: Off-Duty Officer's Courage Amid Robbery
An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot during an attempted robbery in a Manhattan park. The officer, currently stable, exchanged gunfire with the assailant. Miguel Mora, a 21-year-old undocumented immigrant, was apprehended following injuries consistent with the incident caught on surveillance footage.
An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was injured in a shooting incident in a Manhattan park after an apparent robbery attempt went awry, according to local and federal authorities.
The officer and the suspected robber, identified as 21-year-old Miguel Mora, exchanged gunfire, resulting in injuries to both. Mora, an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history, was later apprehended at a Bronx hospital.
The incident spotlighted ongoing tensions surrounding border security, with political figures like President Donald Trump using it as evidence of failed immigration policies. As threats against immigration officers rise, the use of masks for protection remains a debated safety practice.
- READ MORE ON:
- Manhattan
- shooting
- officer
- Customs
- Border
- Protection
- robbery
- Miguel Mora
- immigration
- Trump
ALSO READ
Cross-Border Coordination in Battle Against Eastern Mediterranean Wildfires
Chain Snatching Incident in Delhi's Harsh Vihar: A Brazen Robbery
Balancing Trade: Minister Goyal's Pitch for Protection and Growth in J&K
Innovative Cow Protection Scheme Fuels Rural Economy in Uttar Pradesh
We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms including cross-border movement of terrorists: BRICS declaration.