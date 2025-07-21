Left Menu

Manhattan Park Shooting: Off-Duty Officer's Courage Amid Robbery

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot during an attempted robbery in a Manhattan park. The officer, currently stable, exchanged gunfire with the assailant. Miguel Mora, a 21-year-old undocumented immigrant, was apprehended following injuries consistent with the incident caught on surveillance footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-07-2025 07:26 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was injured in a shooting incident in a Manhattan park after an apparent robbery attempt went awry, according to local and federal authorities.

The officer and the suspected robber, identified as 21-year-old Miguel Mora, exchanged gunfire, resulting in injuries to both. Mora, an undocumented immigrant with a criminal history, was later apprehended at a Bronx hospital.

The incident spotlighted ongoing tensions surrounding border security, with political figures like President Donald Trump using it as evidence of failed immigration policies. As threats against immigration officers rise, the use of masks for protection remains a debated safety practice.

