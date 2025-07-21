Justice Department Pushes for Grand Jury Transcript Release in Epstein Case

The Justice Department has taken a significant step by requesting the unsealing of grand jury transcripts related to the high-profile case of Jeffrey Epstein. This request comes amid intense scrutiny over how the Trump administration has managed records tied to Epstein, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche submitted motions to unveil both Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell's case transcripts, following President Trump's directive to do so. This demand was triggered by a Wall Street Journal report highlighting a controversial letter linked to Trump, allegedly found in a 2003 album for Epstein's birthday.

Despite Trump's denial of involvement with the letter, calling it "false and defamatory," the Justice Department has committed to collaborate with New York prosecutors to ensure victim-related information is carefully redacted. While grand jury transcripts are not usually disclosed, this move could take significant legal negotiation to ensure proper release and protection of sensitive details.

(With inputs from agencies.)