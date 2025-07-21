Left Menu

Iowa Attorney General Dismisses Controversial Lawsuit Over Federal Immigration Compliance

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has decided to drop her lawsuit against Winneshiek County Sheriff Dan Marx. Bird originally filed the suit alleging that Marx discouraged compliance with federal immigration law through a Facebook post. Despite initial tensions, the matter has concluded with both parties reaching an understanding.

In a significant turn of events, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has announced the withdrawal of her lawsuit against Sheriff Dan Marx of Winneshiek County. The legal action claimed that Marx, through a Facebook post, was dissuading adherence to federal immigration laws.

This move ends a lengthy public dispute between the two Republican figures, which saw Marx's constituents rally in his support. The legal challenge arose after Marx's social media activity, despite his compliance with immigration detainer requests, drew scrutiny under state statutes.

Bird's dismissal comes after a personal meeting with Marx and public pressure from local supporters who deemed the lawsuit an intimidation tactic. Marx assured his commitment to federal cooperation, resolving the issue amicably.

