Delhi High Court Welcomes Six New Judges, Strengthens Judicial Panel

On Monday, six new judges were sworn into office at the Delhi High Court, raising its strength to 40 members. Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya presided over the ceremony, administering the oaths to the new judges.

The appointees include Justices V Kameswar Rao, Nitin Wasudeo Sambre, Vivek Chaudhary, Anil Kshetrapal, Arun Kumar Monga, and Om Prakash Shukla. Notably, Justice Chaudhary opted for a Hindi oath, while the others chose English.

This reshuffling resulted in reconstituting the high court's collegium, now comprising Chief Justice Upadhyaya and Justices Rao and Sambre. The changes come after the central government, on July 14, sanctioned the transfer of the judges on the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation.

(With inputs from agencies.)