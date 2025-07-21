Bombay HC Acquits 2006 Train Blast Accused: A Major Blow to ATS

In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted 12 individuals who had been convicted for the 2006 Mumbai train blasts. The court emphasized the prosecution's failure to substantiate their case, calling into question the evidentiary value of witness statements and alleged recoveries.

The bench, led by Justices Anil Kilor and Shyam Chandak, strongly criticized the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for its handling of the investigation. They highlighted the lack of proof regarding the type of explosives used and noted that the prosecution's evidence was inconclusive.

This judgment serves as a significant setback for the ATS, as the court refused to uphold the death and life sentences previously imposed. The high court also raised concerns over the alleged confessional statements and witness identifications, deeming them unreliable and insufficient for conviction.