Leadership Shift in Manipur Amidst Ethnic Tensions
Puneet Kumar Goel has assumed the position of Manipur Chief Secretary, taking over from Prashant Kumar Singh. The change in leadership occurs amidst ongoing ethnic violence in the state, which has seen significant unrest and casualties. Goel's appointment by the ACC marks a pivotal administrative transition.
Puneet Kumar Goel officially stepped into the role of Manipur Chief Secretary on Monday, following a ceremonial handover from his predecessor, Prashant Kumar Singh, at the Old Secretariat building.
As the state grapples with ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, Goel's appointment by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comes at a critical juncture. This unrest has resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands.
President's rule was imposed in February following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, with the state assembly remaining in suspended animation. Senior officials have welcomed Goel, a 1991 AGMUT cadre officer, expressing optimism for his tenure.
