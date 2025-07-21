Leadership Shift in Manipur Amidst Ethnic Tensions

Puneet Kumar Goel officially stepped into the role of Manipur Chief Secretary on Monday, following a ceremonial handover from his predecessor, Prashant Kumar Singh, at the Old Secretariat building.

As the state grapples with ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, Goel's appointment by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet comes at a critical juncture. This unrest has resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

President's rule was imposed in February following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, with the state assembly remaining in suspended animation. Senior officials have welcomed Goel, a 1991 AGMUT cadre officer, expressing optimism for his tenure.

