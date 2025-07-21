Revamping Britain's Water Regulation: A Call for Change

Britain should transform its water regulatory framework by establishing a single authority to replace the current regulator, Ofwat, as proposed in an official report released on Monday. The Labour government commissioned the review following public outrage over record sewage spills in England and Wales.

Thames Water, the sector's largest company, struggles with financial issues, anticipating fines exceeding 1.4 billion pounds over five years. Jon Cunliffe, who led the review, advocates for consolidating financial and environmental regulations under one regulatory authority.

The report outlines a new regulatory model allowing water companies to secure necessary funds while maintaining environmental considerations. It calls for over 100 billion pounds in infrastructure investment to meet future population and climate challenges, with consumer bills rising by 36% on average during the next five years.