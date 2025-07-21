Supreme Court Seeks Stances on 'Right to Know' for Consumers

The Supreme Court, on Monday, challenged responses from both the Centre and states to a petition advocating for the recognition of consumers' 'right to know,' extending beyond mere seller details. This initiative emphasizes empowering consumers to make better decisions and safeguard against fraudulent practices.

The bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has directed a four-week response window. Filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the plea underlines the indispensable role of consumer awareness in fostering fair trade and preventing exploitation.

The petition argues that knowing seller details, such as registration and contact information, is crucial for ensuring transparency and accountability, helping consumers file complaints if needed. It stresses that this transparency is key for a healthy, competitive market.