Supreme Court Grants Protection to Actor Shreyas Talpade Amid Cheating Allegations

The Supreme Court on Monday offered protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade, who faces allegations in a cheating and breach of trust case linked to a cooperative society.

Judges B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan notified Haryana Police about Talpade's plea while examining the involvement of brand ambassadors in the alleged criminal activity.

Authorities are probing accusations that the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd deceived investors through misleading financial schemes, using celebrity endorsements to attract participation, as per the complaint by Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.

