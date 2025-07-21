Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Protection to Actor Shreyas Talpade Amid Cheating Allegations

Actor Shreyas Talpade has been granted protection from arrest by India's Supreme Court in a case involving allegations of cheating and breach of trust. The case, filed by Haryana resident Vipul Antil, accuses Talpade and actor Alok Nath of being brand ambassadors for a society involved in fraudulent financial schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:37 IST
Supreme Court Grants Protection to Actor Shreyas Talpade Amid Cheating Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday offered protection from arrest to actor Shreyas Talpade, who faces allegations in a cheating and breach of trust case linked to a cooperative society.

Judges B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan notified Haryana Police about Talpade's plea while examining the involvement of brand ambassadors in the alleged criminal activity.

Authorities are probing accusations that the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd deceived investors through misleading financial schemes, using celebrity endorsements to attract participation, as per the complaint by Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025