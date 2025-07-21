Left Menu

High-Profile Arrests in Rowdy-Sheeter's Murder Case Stir Controversy

Two additional arrests have been made in the murder of a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor, implicating BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. Seven people are now in custody, and Basavaraj, named in the FIR, is seeking to quash the charges. Controversy surrounds the involvement and FIR's validity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:47 IST
In a high-profile murder case, police have arrested two more individuals linked to the killing of Shivaprakash, a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor, bringing the total number of detainees to seven. BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is among those named as accused.

The latest arrestees, known locally as Arun alias Temu and Naveen, are believed to have played critical roles in the murder, police reported. Another suspect, R D Anil, has been detained for allegedly providing the getaway vehicle used in the crime.

This case has sparked controversy, with Basavaraj seeking to quash the FIR. Questions arose after the victim's mother alleged that Basavaraj's name was added by police without her original complaint, leading to a legal tussle over the accusations against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

