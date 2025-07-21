High-Profile Arrests in Rowdy-Sheeter's Murder Case Stir Controversy
Two additional arrests have been made in the murder of a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor, implicating BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj. Seven people are now in custody, and Basavaraj, named in the FIR, is seeking to quash the charges. Controversy surrounds the involvement and FIR's validity.
- Country:
- India
In a high-profile murder case, police have arrested two more individuals linked to the killing of Shivaprakash, a former rowdy-sheeter turned realtor, bringing the total number of detainees to seven. BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj is among those named as accused.
The latest arrestees, known locally as Arun alias Temu and Naveen, are believed to have played critical roles in the murder, police reported. Another suspect, R D Anil, has been detained for allegedly providing the getaway vehicle used in the crime.
This case has sparked controversy, with Basavaraj seeking to quash the FIR. Questions arose after the victim's mother alleged that Basavaraj's name was added by police without her original complaint, leading to a legal tussle over the accusations against him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- arrests
- BJP
- realtor
- Basavaraj
- controversy
- FIR
- Shivaprakash
- investigation
- police
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar
Santosh Jarkiholi's Celebratory Gunfire at Temple Fair Sparks Controversy
Fire and Fear: Rising Antisemitism Sparks Concerns in Australia
Temple Fair Turns Tumultuous: Gunfire Disrupts Celebration
Supreme Court Pushes for CJI Residence Clearance Amidst Controversy