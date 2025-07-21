Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka High Court Verdict Against ED in MUDA Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court’s decision to quash ED notices in the MUDA case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed the ruling, which was seen as a move toward justice. The case involves land allotment irregularities concerning his wife, Parvathi, in Mysuru.

Bengaluru — In a significant move, the Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to quash Enforcement Directorate (ED) notices in the contentious MUDA case. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lauded the ruling as a stride toward justice and a blow against politically motivated interference.

The Chief Minister's office released a statement highlighting that the Supreme Court supported the High Court's judgment that dismissed ED's notices to Parvathi B M and Byrathi Suresh. The court urged that the issue should not be politicized and emphasized the importance of addressing such matters through electoral means.

The MUDA case centers on alleged land allocation irregularities in Mysuru to Parvathi, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Despite allegations of lacking legal title over the land, Parvathi had plots allotted under a 50:50 scheme, which the ED is probing under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Karnataka High Court had nullified these ED notices, a decision now supported by the Supreme Court.

