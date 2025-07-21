Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church Calls for Justice Against Negligent Officer in 2019 Bombings

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church demands criminal action against Nilantha Jayawardena, the dismissed ex-intelligence head, for negligence in the 2019 Easter bombings. Found guilty of ignoring intelligence warnings about potential extremist attacks, Jayawardena faces both a fine and potential prosecution. The Church appreciates current government's commitment to justice.

Colombo | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Catholic Church on Monday pressed the government to prosecute Nilantha Jayawardena, the former head of the State Intelligence Service during the 2019 Easter bombings, for criminal actions.

Jayawardena was removed last week by the National Police Commission after being found guilty of negligence in failing to prevent the blasts, which killed 279 people, despite prior intelligence warnings of Islamic extremist threats.

Father Cyril Gamini, a spokesperson for the Archbishop of Colombo, emphasized the Church's call for implementing the presidential commission's recommendations against senior officials responsible for the lapse, including Jayawardena, who was fined LKR 75 million.

