Supreme Court Discusses Narratives Against ED

Chief Justice B R Gavai emphasized that the Supreme Court does not base its judgments on external narratives against the Enforcement Directorate. During a suo motu case review, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta expressed concerns over attempts to tarnish institutional integrity. Discussions revealed instances of overstepping by the ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice B R Gavai stated firmly that the Supreme Court remains uninfluenced by external narratives targeting the Enforcement Directorate, as he does not engage with news channels or online interviews.

During a suo motu hearing concerning the ED's summoning of senior lawyers, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, addressed the court's concerns. He highlighted efforts to protect the integrity of the probe agency, assuring the court that the highest levels had already been alerted.

However, Mehta acknowledged that some narratives falsely portray institutions, while CJI Gavai noted that instances of overstepping by the ED had been observed in multiple cases, calling attention to the need for accurate representations of legal processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

