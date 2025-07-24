Fear in Gurugram: Bengali-speaking Residents Targeted in Police Investigation

The city of Gurugram is in the throes of a police operation aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration. Bengali-speaking residents, like Anju Khatun, report a heightened sense of fear as authorities sweep through the region, detaining those they suspect lack legal documentation.

This ongoing campaign, intensifying over the last week, has so far led to the detention of more than 250 individuals at holding centers set up by the local police. The move has caused interruptions in crucial services, such as sanitation, as many workers have stopped attending work out of fear of detention.

Gurugram Police deny allegations of targeting any specific ethnic group and assert that they are following central government guidelines. Officials stress that detentions are temporary, pending verification processes, and ensure that basic needs are being met for those in holding areas.