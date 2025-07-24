Left Menu

Fear in Gurugram: Bengali-speaking Residents Targeted in Police Investigation

Police in Gurugram are conducting a drive to identify illegal immigrants, leaving many Bengali-speaking residents anxious. Over 250 people have been detained for document verification, affecting local sanitation services. Police deny targeting Bengali communities and emphasize adherence to verification protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:47 IST
Fear in Gurugram: Bengali-speaking Residents Targeted in Police Investigation
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Gurugram is in the throes of a police operation aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration. Bengali-speaking residents, like Anju Khatun, report a heightened sense of fear as authorities sweep through the region, detaining those they suspect lack legal documentation.

This ongoing campaign, intensifying over the last week, has so far led to the detention of more than 250 individuals at holding centers set up by the local police. The move has caused interruptions in crucial services, such as sanitation, as many workers have stopped attending work out of fear of detention.

Gurugram Police deny allegations of targeting any specific ethnic group and assert that they are following central government guidelines. Officials stress that detentions are temporary, pending verification processes, and ensure that basic needs are being met for those in holding areas.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025