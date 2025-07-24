Supreme Court Declines Airbag Policy Plea
The Supreme Court rejected a plea for mandating six airbags in passenger vehicles, declaring it a policy issue. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai advised the petitioner to approach the government. The plea cited violations of constitutional rights, highlighting Articles 14 and 21.
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking mandatory installation of six airbags in passenger vehicles, citing that it falls under the policy domain.
The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, suggested the petitioner address the government instead.
The petition referred to violations under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and requested enhancements in vehicle safety mechanisms.
