Supreme Court Declines Airbag Policy Plea

The Supreme Court rejected a plea for mandating six airbags in passenger vehicles, declaring it a policy issue. A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai advised the petitioner to approach the government. The plea cited violations of constitutional rights, highlighting Articles 14 and 21.

Updated: 24-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking mandatory installation of six airbags in passenger vehicles, citing that it falls under the policy domain.

The bench, led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, suggested the petitioner address the government instead.

The petition referred to violations under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution and requested enhancements in vehicle safety mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

