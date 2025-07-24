Left Menu

Pakistan's ISI Intervenes to Stabilize Rupee amidst Currency Chaos

A deputy chief of Pakistan's ISI agency met with currency exchange firms to tackle the steep depreciation of the rupee. The action led to a security crackdown on illicit dollar trading, positively impacting the open market rate with a one rupee recovery against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:01 IST
Pakistan's ISI Intervenes to Stabilize Rupee amidst Currency Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to halt the steep decline of the Pakistani rupee, a deputy chief from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency convened with currency exchange firms this week. This strategic meeting aimed to address the sharp slide in the rupee's value through a security clampdown on the black market dollar trade.

According to Malik Muhammad Bostan, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the initiative has begun to yield results, with the rupee gaining one unit against the dollar on Thursday. Bostan attributed the currency's stabilization to improved supply channels that have been secured.

Efforts by the ISI, a powerful arm of Pakistan's military, mark the second intervention in two years to curb speculative currency trade. While the agency's spokesperson has yet to comment, the intervention has brought some stability to Pakistan's foreign exchange markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025