Pakistan's ISI Intervenes to Stabilize Rupee amidst Currency Chaos

In a bid to halt the steep decline of the Pakistani rupee, a deputy chief from Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency convened with currency exchange firms this week. This strategic meeting aimed to address the sharp slide in the rupee's value through a security clampdown on the black market dollar trade.

According to Malik Muhammad Bostan, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the initiative has begun to yield results, with the rupee gaining one unit against the dollar on Thursday. Bostan attributed the currency's stabilization to improved supply channels that have been secured.

Efforts by the ISI, a powerful arm of Pakistan's military, mark the second intervention in two years to curb speculative currency trade. While the agency's spokesperson has yet to comment, the intervention has brought some stability to Pakistan's foreign exchange markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)