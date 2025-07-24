Court Grants Bail to Teacher Amid Controversial Consensual Relationship Claim

A special court has granted bail to a 40-year-old school teacher accused of sexually assaulting a minor male student, citing the relationship as 'consensual'.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Sabina Malik noted that the teacher's resignation mitigated the influence she might have had in her previous role.

While the prosecution and the victim opposed bail, citing potential threats and manipulation, the court held that custody was not productive, releasing the teacher on a Rs 50,000 bond.

(With inputs from agencies.)