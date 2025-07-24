Left Menu

Rivers of Contention: Karnataka and Goa at Odds Over Mahadayi Project

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar responds to Goa CM Pramod Sawant's objections over the Mahadayi project, asserting Karnataka's right to proceed. Despite Goa's threats of legal action, Shivakumar plans discussions with national leaders to ensure the project's continuation, highlighting its importance for Karnataka's interests.

The ongoing discord between Karnataka and Goa over the contentious Mahadayi river project has intensified, as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar responded robustly to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's criticisms. Shivakumar disapproved of Sawant's remarks, claiming they revealed a disconnect from India's federal structure.

Shivakumar stressed Karnataka's resolve to continue with the project on its territory, emphasizing dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and relevant Union ministers to smooth its progress. He also urged Karnataka's legislators to unite and defend the state's rights under the project.

While Goa announces plans for legal challenges, Shivakumar criticized the state's political stance, describing it as an unwarranted politicization of developmental goals. The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal previously allocated resources among states, yet the controversy continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

