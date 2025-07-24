Rivers of Contention: Karnataka and Goa at Odds Over Mahadayi Project

The ongoing discord between Karnataka and Goa over the contentious Mahadayi river project has intensified, as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar responded robustly to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's criticisms. Shivakumar disapproved of Sawant's remarks, claiming they revealed a disconnect from India's federal structure.

Shivakumar stressed Karnataka's resolve to continue with the project on its territory, emphasizing dialogue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and relevant Union ministers to smooth its progress. He also urged Karnataka's legislators to unite and defend the state's rights under the project.

While Goa announces plans for legal challenges, Shivakumar criticized the state's political stance, describing it as an unwarranted politicization of developmental goals. The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal previously allocated resources among states, yet the controversy continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)