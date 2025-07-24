Security Lapses Unearthed in Delhi's Independence Day Prep: Over 100 Vulnerabilities Found

In preparation for Independence Day, Delhi Police have discovered more than 100 security vulnerabilities across the city, including lapses at prominent spots such as hotels and transit hubs, authoritative sources reported on Thursday.

Teams from the Special Cell identified issues in several districts, from Northeast Delhi to Dwarka, highlighting problems like non-functional CCTV cameras and inadequate deployment of security personnel. Concerns were noted about maintaining operational door frame metal detectors, as many either lacked power supply or were malfunctioning.

The Special Cell aims to rectify these issues swiftly, urging district police chiefs to enhance supervisorial initiatives. A comprehensive report has been sent to senior officers, prompting immediate improvements in readiness for potential terror threats, targeting areas habitually drawing significant public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)