Hurdles in Jal Jeevan Mission: Overcoming Challenges in Rural Tap Water Supply

The Jal Jeevan Mission faces challenges such as water scarcity, tough terrain, and funding delays. With the deadline extended to 2028, technical capacity and funding issues hamper progress. The government has launched initiatives like the Nal Jal Mitra programme to train locals and promote sustainable water management practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Water scarcity and difficult terrain pose significant challenges to India's Jal Jeevan Mission, the government's initiative to provide tap water to every rural household, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

Initially set to conclude by 2024, the mission's deadline has been pushed to 2028 due to various delays. V. Somanna, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, highlighted issues such as undependable water sources in arid areas, contaminated groundwater, and funding delays as critical barriers.

To address these, the government is implementing the Nal Jal Mitra programme for training local workers and enhancing execution capacity. Additional measures include promoting rainwater harvesting and collaboration with watershed programmes and Finance Commission grants to improve source sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

