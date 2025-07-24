Alleged Illegal Mining Tragedy in Jharkhand: Conflicting Reports and Calls for Action

Tension mounts in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district over allegations of a mining disaster during illegal activities that have reportedly left miners trapped. Despite calls for action, authorities claim they found no evidence of such an event, creating a web of conflicting reports and heated political rhetoric.

MP CP Choudhary led demands for an urgent rescue operation, suspecting a mine collapse trapped hired workers. However, local officials, including the Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner and BCCL, deny locating any incidents matching the claims. Choudhary alleged mafia interference in the aftermath.

Politicians criticized the district administration and BCCL for failing to contain illegal mining, emphasizing ongoing coal theft despite security measures. The ambiguous situation calls for extensive investigation, with pressure mounting on senior authorities to address potential casualties and enforce mining regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)