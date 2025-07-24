Left Menu

Massive Gutka Seizure: Crackdown in Navi Mumbai and Thane

Police confiscated gutka worth Rs 3.77 crore in Thane and Navi Mumbai, arresting four individuals. The Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted raids in two locations based on a tip-off, seizing contraband loaded in containers. The operation aims to curb the spread of banned substances in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown, police in Navi Mumbai and Thane have seized gutka worth Rs 3.77 crore and apprehended four individuals in connection to the illegal trade.

Beginning on July 21, the Anti-Narcotics Cell carried out the operation following a tip-off, leading to the arrest of Farhan Majid Sheikh in Kamothe with contraband valued at Rs 22.40 lakh.

Subsequent raids in Yewai village resulted in the discovery of additional stock. Arrests include several truck drivers all supervised by ACP Ashok Rajput. The police aim to trace the supply chain of the banned product.

(With inputs from agencies.)

