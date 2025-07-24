Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantle Notorious Carjacking and Burglary Ring

Delhi Police have arrested three individuals, dismantling a gang responsible for numerous carjackings and burglaries across the capital. The suspects were caught with stolen vehicles, jewelry, and burglary tools. Rajvir Singh, the gang's mastermind, and his associates, who are from different states, were tracked using CCTV footage and other evidence.

Updated: 24-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a notorious gang involved in carjacking and burglary across the national capital. Officers apprehended three suspects, leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles and ornaments.

The arrests were made near Chitragupt Road in Paharganj, tracing back to several reports of theft and burglary. Rajvir Singh, identified as the ringleader, and his accomplices Gurdeep and Karan, are linked to numerous theft cases.

Utilizing surveillance and strategic operations, police uncovered the gang's method of operation, targeting residential areas and vehicles. Further investigations are ongoing to locate additional gang members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

