Delhi Police Dismantle Notorious Carjacking and Burglary Ring

In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a notorious gang involved in carjacking and burglary across the national capital. Officers apprehended three suspects, leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles and ornaments.

The arrests were made near Chitragupt Road in Paharganj, tracing back to several reports of theft and burglary. Rajvir Singh, identified as the ringleader, and his accomplices Gurdeep and Karan, are linked to numerous theft cases.

Utilizing surveillance and strategic operations, police uncovered the gang's method of operation, targeting residential areas and vehicles. Further investigations are ongoing to locate additional gang members.

