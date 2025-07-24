Left Menu

Bail Plea in Parliament Security Breach Sparks Debate

The Delhi High Court is examining the bail plea of Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D involved in a December 2023 Parliament security breach. The accused, who disrupted Parliament with smoke canisters and slogans, argue their actions were to highlight unemployment, not cause terror.

New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:35 IST
In a compelling courtroom encounter, the Delhi High Court has demanded a police response regarding the bail plea of Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, implicated in a significant security breach at Parliament in December 2023.

As part of a protest that coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly triggered panic by deploying smoke canisters within the Lok Sabha chamber. The court emphasized the severe implications of disrupting Parliament as it questioned the accused's intentions.

The High Court session also reviewed the trial court's refusal of bail for the accused, contrasting sharply with the recent decision to grant bail to co-accused who protested outside the premises. The hearing underscores the complex dynamics at play in determining legal outcomes for politically charged incidents.

