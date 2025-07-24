Left Menu

China and EU: Climate Agreement Amidst Tense Trade Talks

China and the European Union have issued a joint climate action call amidst strained trade relations, emphasizing emission cuts and green technology support. The meeting highlighted Europe's trade imbalance with China and urged deeper cooperation on global challenges, but significant policy shifts remain unlikely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-07-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a high-stakes meeting in Beijing, China and the European Union have come together to issue a call for urgent climate action. The summit, strained by deep-seated trade tensions and global geopolitical issues, produced a rare consensus on environmental efforts.

During the meeting, both sides endorsed the Paris Climate Agreement and urged enhanced adoption of green technologies ahead of the COP30 summit in Brazil. European leaders voiced severe concerns about a growing trade deficit with China, stressing the necessity of a more balanced economic relationship.

Apart from climate discussions, contentious topics such as the war in Ukraine, EU's trade imbalances, and looming US tariffs were pivotal. Despite high ambitions, significant shifts in trade policies or China's stance on international matters remain unanticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

