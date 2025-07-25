Tensions Erupt: Thai-Cambodia Border Conflict Escalates

In a surge of hostilities at the Thai-Cambodia border, tens of thousands have fled their homes as clashes entered a second day. The violence, reportedly triggered by a landmine explosion earlier this week, has led to fatalities on both sides.

Amid heightened tensions, the UN Security Council is convening an emergency meeting, and Malaysia has extended an offer to mediate peace talks. The conflict, rooted in longstanding territorial disputes, has seen heavy artillery and rocket exchanges, escalating fears of a broader confrontation.

As villagers on both sides of the border seek refuge, international calls for restraint intensify. Both countries are urged to engage in dialogue to prevent further escalation and ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)