Supreme Court Criticizes YouTuber for Defamatory Content
The Supreme Court has criticized a Kerala-based journalist for posting a defamatory video about a female politician on his YouTube channel. The journalist, booked under multiple legal provisions, was denied anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court, prompting him to seek relief from the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court on Friday criticized a Kerala-based journalist, Nandakumar TP, for allegedly publishing a defamatory video against a prominent woman politician on his YouTube channel 'Crime Online'.
A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and K V Viswanathan questioned the journalist's approach, stating, 'You want to convict people based on your YouTube videos? Conviction or acquittal doesn't happen based on a YouTube video. Courts do that.'
The top court extended interim bail to Nandakumar, who faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for outraging a woman's modesty and disseminating obscene content, among others. The Kerala High Court had previously rejected his plea for anticipatory bail, leading him to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court.
