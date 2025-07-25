Left Menu

Macron's Bold Move: France Recognizes Palestinian Statehood

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France will recognize Palestinian statehood, drawing criticism from Israel and the US. The move, aimed at reviving the two-state solution, could influence other nations like the UK and Canada. Macron plans a formal announcement at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:44 IST
In a significant diplomatic move, French President Emmanuel Macron declared France's intention to recognize Palestinian statehood, sparking tensions with Israel and the United States. This announcement comes amid ongoing violence in Gaza and a global outcry over humanitarian conditions.

President Macron confirmed in a letter to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas that France would lead efforts to persuade other nations to follow suit. He is expected to make a formal declaration at the United Nations General Assembly next month, placing pressure on countries like Britain and Canada to consider similar actions.

The decision is mainly symbolic amid Israel's control over Palestinian territories, but highlights Israel's international isolation. Israel condemned the move, expressing concerns over regional security and its impact on bilateral relations. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority praised the step as support for their quest for independence.

