Call for Justice: Controversy Over Tirupati Temple Stampede Investigation

Senior YSRCP leader B Karunakar Reddy criticized a judicial report on the Tirupati temple stampede as biased. He called for a CBI inquiry, alleging the report spared main culprits and unjustly targeted minor officials. Six devotees died and dozens were injured in the incident at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, B Karunakar Reddy, vehemently dismissed a judicial commission's findings on the Tirupati temple stampede. Labeling the report as biased, Reddy demanded a full-fledged CBI investigation.

The inquiry led by retired Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, accepted by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, named two individuals responsible for the tragic event. The stampede at Padmavathi Park in Tirupati claimed six lives and left nearly 40 injured as crowds swarmed for darshan tickets.

Critics, including Reddy, argue that the report selectively targets minor officials while absolving key figures, claiming that TTD staff catered to VVIPs during the chaos. Calls for further vigilance and in-depth investigations aim to bring accountability and uncover the true culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

