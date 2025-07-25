Call for Justice: Controversy Over Tirupati Temple Stampede Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events, senior YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman, B Karunakar Reddy, vehemently dismissed a judicial commission's findings on the Tirupati temple stampede. Labeling the report as biased, Reddy demanded a full-fledged CBI investigation.

The inquiry led by retired Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy, accepted by the Andhra Pradesh cabinet under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, named two individuals responsible for the tragic event. The stampede at Padmavathi Park in Tirupati claimed six lives and left nearly 40 injured as crowds swarmed for darshan tickets.

Critics, including Reddy, argue that the report selectively targets minor officials while absolving key figures, claiming that TTD staff catered to VVIPs during the chaos. Calls for further vigilance and in-depth investigations aim to bring accountability and uncover the true culprits.

