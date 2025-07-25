Germany Prioritizes Two-State Solution over Immediate Palestinian Recognition

Germany remains firm in its stance, refraining from recognizing a Palestinian state in the immediate future. Instead, the nation underscores the need for significant progress toward a two-state solution, prioritizing Israel's security, according to a government spokesperson on Friday.

The recognition of a Palestinian state is viewed as a concluding step in achieving a two-state resolution, aligning with Germany's current diplomatic priorities. This announcement comes amidst long-standing Palestinian aspirations for independence in the occupied territories through a peace process.

The situation continues to be strained, with Palestinians accusing Israel of jeopardizing their statehood with settlement expansions and military actions in Gaza. Israel, however, rejects these claims, contributing to an ongoing contentious dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)