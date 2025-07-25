Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident at Thane: Truck Claims Two Lives

A woman, Soni Bano, and a four-year-old boy were killed by a speeding truck outside Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Thane's Bhiwandi town. The police have detained the driver and launched an investigation into the accident, reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:17 IST
A tragic accident occurred in Maharashtra's Thane district, claiming the lives of a woman and a four-year-old boy. The incident took place near the main gate of Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Bhiwandi town.

The victims were hit by a speeding truck as they crossed the road, said an official from Nizampura police station. Soni Bano, who lived in the Shantinagar area, was accompanying her young relative when the tragedy struck.

The boy was immediately taken to the civil hospital but succumbed to his injuries later that night. Authorities have seized the truck and detained the driver for rash and negligent driving as investigations, including CCTV analysis, continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

