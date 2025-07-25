Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Probe into Drug Peddler's Death

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has demanded an immediate investigation into the death of a tribal youth, labeled as a drug peddler, in a police crossfire in Jammu. She stresses the need for justice as per the rule of law, warning against extra-judicial methods that alienate the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:27 IST
Demand for Justice: Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Probe into Drug Peddler's Death
Mehbooba Mufti
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the controversial death of a tribal youth, identified as Mohammad Parvez, who was reportedly killed by police in Jammu city.

Mufti criticized the police's labeling of the deceased as a drug dealer, insisting that justice should be sought through proper legal channels instead of adopting extra-judicial methods. She emphasized the importance of following the rule of law to maintain public trust.

The incident has sparked protests by the youth's family, who gathered at GMC Hospital in Jammu demanding a thorough inquiry. Meanwhile, police reported that the individual died during an operation targeting suspected drug peddlers who allegedly opened fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025