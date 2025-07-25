Demand for Justice: Mehbooba Mufti Calls for Probe into Drug Peddler's Death

On Friday, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti called for an immediate and transparent investigation into the controversial death of a tribal youth, identified as Mohammad Parvez, who was reportedly killed by police in Jammu city.

Mufti criticized the police's labeling of the deceased as a drug dealer, insisting that justice should be sought through proper legal channels instead of adopting extra-judicial methods. She emphasized the importance of following the rule of law to maintain public trust.

The incident has sparked protests by the youth's family, who gathered at GMC Hospital in Jammu demanding a thorough inquiry. Meanwhile, police reported that the individual died during an operation targeting suspected drug peddlers who allegedly opened fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)