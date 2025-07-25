Left Menu

Contentious Aparajita Bill Stirs Legislative Tensions in West Bengal

The Aparajita Bill, sent back by West Bengal's governor for reconsideration, faces objections from the Centre for proposing harsh penalties for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Criticized for changes like mandatory death penalty, the bill awaits further evaluation amidst calls for stricter legal adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:46 IST
The Aparajita Bill has been returned by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to the state government due to significant objections from the Centre. These objections revolve around the proposed amendments to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that the bill aims to implement, a source from the Raj Bhavan informed.

The Centre's critique highlights that the Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill proposes disproportionate penalties for rape. Specifically, they argue the changes are excessively harsh, including a push for life imprisonment or the death penalty for rape offenses.

The state government, yet to receive official comments from the Centre or governor, remains firm in its stance. Still, the bill is in limbo, awaiting inputs from the President following the governor's referral for further consideration ostensibly to comply with constitutional norms and fair legal standards.

