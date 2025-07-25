Left Menu

Daylight Robbery: Brazen Heist in Ghaziabad Jewellery Store

Two robbers, disguised as delivery executives, stole silver and gold worth over Rs 20 lakh from a Ghaziabad jewellery store. The incident, captured on CCTV, involved the suspects threatening a staffer at gunpoint. Police are investigating but have made no arrests yet.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brazen daylight robbery, two men disguised as delivery executives looted silver and gold worth over Rs 20 lakh from a jewellery store in Ghaziabad. The audacious heist took place on Thursday at Mansi Jewellers located in the Link Road area.

Surveillance footage on social media shows the suspects pushing a man inside the store before proceeding to loot. The robbers fled on a motorcycle with about 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold, according to police reports.

Despite forming multiple teams, Ghaziabad police are yet to make any arrests. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil stated, 'The culprits wore Blinkit and Swiggy uniforms to avoid suspicion.' Investigations are ongoing with arrests expected shortly.

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

