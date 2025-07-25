Daylight Robbery: Brazen Heist in Ghaziabad Jewellery Store

In a brazen daylight robbery, two men disguised as delivery executives looted silver and gold worth over Rs 20 lakh from a jewellery store in Ghaziabad. The audacious heist took place on Thursday at Mansi Jewellers located in the Link Road area.

Surveillance footage on social media shows the suspects pushing a man inside the store before proceeding to loot. The robbers fled on a motorcycle with about 20 kilograms of silver and 125 grams of gold, according to police reports.

Despite forming multiple teams, Ghaziabad police are yet to make any arrests. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans Hindon) Nimish Patil stated, 'The culprits wore Blinkit and Swiggy uniforms to avoid suspicion.' Investigations are ongoing with arrests expected shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)