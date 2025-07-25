Mantralaya Ceiling Collapse: Officials Safe Despite Scare

A part of the ceiling in Maharashtra's General Administration Department office, located in the Mantralaya complex, unexpectedly gave way on Friday. The collapse took place during the afternoon as a meeting was in progress, an official confirmed.

The incident, which unfolded in the Annex building of the state secretariat, resulted in no injuries, much to the relief of those present.

The government promptly addressed the situation, ensuring safety measures were implemented to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)