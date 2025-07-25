UPDATE 1-EU's von der Leyen says will meet Trump on Sunday to discuss trade

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said she will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland on Sunday to discuss trade relations between the European Union and the United States.

"Following a good call with @POTUS, we have agreed to meet in Scotland on Sunday to discuss transatlantic trade relations, and how we can keep them strong," von der Leyen said in a post on X. Trump on Friday said there was a

50-50 chance or perhaps less that the United States would reach a trade agreement with the European Union, saying Brussels wanted to "make a deal very badly".

The European Commission on Thursday said a negotiated trade solution with the United States was within reach

, even as EU members voted to approve counter-tariffs on 93 billion euros ($109.01 billion) of U.S. goods in case the talks collapse. ($1 = 0.8532 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)